Greta Van Fleet Announce a Second Toronto Show

After selling out the first day in Toronto, young rockers Greta Van Fleet announced another date, May 29th.

Tickets can be purchased here October 26th!!

What is even more impressive is this comes after one of the largest album review websites gave it a 1.6/10 in quite possibly one of the most pretentious pieces of “writing” I have ever read. You can check out that pretty garbage article here.

Ya know after years in the music business, I’ve heard of Greta Van Fleet.. Still don’t know who Pitchfork is.