Greg Allman Denies Hospice Rumours
He says he's resting at home
Rumours were circulating Monday that Greg Allman had entered hospice care. He took to Facebook to deny the claims saying he’s resting at home on doctor’s orders.
69-year-old Allman announced in March that he wouldn’t be touring this year and cancelled already planned shows for June. He offered fans who’d purchased tickets full refunds.
Allman had a liver transplant after contracting hepatitis C and cancelled shows back in 2011 to recover from a transplant-related respiratory infection. He entered rehab in 2012 for medication treatment and last year he cancelled shows due to a “serious health issue” that was being treated at the Mayo Clinic.