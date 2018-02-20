Listen Live

Greenbelt Expansion – What Would It Mean Locally?

Public Info Session Wednesday Night In Springwater

By News

Queen’s Park is looking to expand the greenbelt in Ontario which would impact on portions of Simcoe County, including Springwater Township. Mayor Bill French is hosting a public information session tonight, hoping to learn what kind of challenges such an expansion might bring…

French says the Greenbelt is a good concept…he just wants to make sure it works for everyone. Tonight’s meeting is at 7 at the Township Administration Centre on Nursery Road.

Related posts

You’re Encouraged to Engage Soldiers Training in Alliston Today

Innisfil Residents Asked to Exercise Caution Near Flooded Areas

Barrie Man Facing Child Porn Charges

Barrie Woman Killed in Kawartha Lakes Crash

Youth Charged After Social Media Threats Made Against Tottenham High School

Young Man’s Death Not Being Considered Suspicious

The Rap Sheet

Missing: Midland Man

Family Day-What’s Open & Closed