Greenbelt Expansion – What Would It Mean Locally?
Public Info Session Wednesday Night In Springwater
Queen’s Park is looking to expand the greenbelt in Ontario which would impact on portions of Simcoe County, including Springwater Township. Mayor Bill French is hosting a public information session tonight, hoping to learn what kind of challenges such an expansion might bring…
French says the Greenbelt is a good concept…he just wants to make sure it works for everyone. Tonight’s meeting is at 7 at the Township Administration Centre on Nursery Road.