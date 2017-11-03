Green Haven Shelter for Woman Spotlight Event

Green Haven Shelter for Women is celebrating 25-years of commitment to the community and area through its many services to women and their children living with violence. Green Haven is marking this anniversary with an event that includes dinner and entertainment, to be held in the Silvernightingale Ballroom at Casino Rama on Friday, November 3rd, 2017 with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $100 each or $1000 for a table of ten. Door prizes, a silent auction and cash bar will compliment a 3-course sit-down dinner while listening to an inspirational performance of words and song by Angie Nussey. Angie is an award winning singer / songwriter who combines musical storytelling with messages of empowerment.

The Spotlight evening will also offer opportunities to ‘fund a need’, celebrate Green Haven’s history, and help launch the future of Green Haven Shelter while providing an opportunity to say thank you to the community for 25 + years of support.

All proceeds from this event support Green Haven Shelter for Women, an emergency shelter & counselling service for women and their dependent children with lived experience of violence.

There are many ways to be involved in this Spotlight celebration; event sponsorship commitment, donation to the silent auction, purchase tickets and attend on November 3rd and spread the word. Call Green Haven Shelter administration at 705-327-7383 to get involved and help us celebrate. Active interest in supporting the empowerment of women WILL make a difference. Visit www.GreenHavenShelter.com