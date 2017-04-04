Green Day Joins Colbert On The Late Show To Sing New Lyrics To ‘Good Riddance”

Apparently singing your favourite song on TV isn’t cheap, and Stephen Colbert found this out the hard way when he discovered that singing his favourite Green Day song, “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” on his show would cost him some cash.

So, in order to bypass this rule, Colbert birthed a brand new segment called “Lyrics We Can Afford to Songs We Love.” In the first installment of this segment, Green Day joined Colbert in singing Colbert’s made up lyrics to the tune of “Good Riddance.” Check it out below.