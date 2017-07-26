Gravenhurst Grocery Theft Suspect Didn’t Smile For The Camera

A busy Gravenhurst grocery store is short an entire cart’s worth of food, and we’ve got a picture of the guy police say is responsible. Store staff at the Sobey’s contacted police last Wednesday afternoon to say someone had just walked out without paying for a full load of groceries. The store was busy at the time, and staff were unable to locate the suspect in the crowd. They were able to locate a picture of the suspect however, and police would like to hear from anyone who thinks he looks familiar.