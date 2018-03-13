Listen Live

Gravenhurst Fire Service Wants to Hear From Anyone Wanting To Give Back

Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment Blitz On Now

By News

The Town of Gravenhurst is looking for a few good firefighters. The town’s Fire Service is kicking off it’s annual recruiting effort this week, with hopes to get about ten new volunteer personnel into the fold. We contacted Gravenhurst Fire Chief to ask what he expects from the fellas applying to the gig.

He says as far as time commitment is concerned, it is a commitment.

Chief Brassard adds it is worth the time however.

Anyone interested in applying can click here.

