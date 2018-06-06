Gravenhurst business owners awarded for Fire Safety

Business owners from Gravenhurst were recognized for their efforts in life safety. Tara and Ian McNaughton, owners of the Home Hardware, were presented with the Fire Safety Award by the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council in a ceremony in Toronto. The McNaughton’s were nominated for the award after helping the Gravenhurst Fire Department expand their carbon monoxide awareness and prevention programming by partnering with the Nolan Young Memorial Fund which provided free carbon monoxide alarms and educational material to the department.