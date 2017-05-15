Gravenhurst Cracking Down on Illegal Signage
By-Law Officers On the Prowl For Signs Hung Without Permission
Fair warning coming from the town of Gravenhurst, they’ve had it up to here with unauthorized sign pollution. The town has announced its By-Law department will be stepping up a sign blitz, targeting signage installed on public utility and trees, and watching for anyone trying to hang new signs. Gravenhurst officials say this move stems from a growing amount of public complaints about sign pollution in town.