Graffiti Tags Around Orillia

Orillia OPP are looking for suspects after several graffiti tags have been seen around the city. There’s 4 different locations around the city and police say they all have the same distinct tag. The locations are 235 Atherely Road, 153 Mississauga Street East, 184 Front Street South and 100 King Street . All locations seem to have the same distinct tag.

The Orillia OPP has been working with community partners to help tackle the graffiti issue and thanks to concerned citizens and the hard work of officers several persons have been held accountable for their actions. If anyone knows who is responsible for these tags they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.