Gotham TV Show Reimagined as a Cartoon
Need a dose of Saturday morning cartoons... STAT!
A Brazilian freelance artist has transformed FOX’s Gotham into a cartoon. Rick Celis (@RickCelis) has drawn key members of the cast of the series on Twitter and we have pulled up cast photos to compare.
#Gotham The Animated Series – @ben_mckenzie as James Gordon #BatmanTAS pic.twitter.com/wtwL1yRyL2
#GOTHAM – The Animated Series JIM GORDON @ben_mckenzie pic.twitter.com/2ubhXKoRRF
#Gotham The Animated Series – @robinlordtaylor as Oswald #BatmanTas #Batman
WHO WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE NEXT? pic.twitter.com/oI3mak4N7E
#GOTHAM – The Animated Series OSWALD @robinlordtaylor pic.twitter.com/5vIW73qiEi
#Gotham The Animated Series – THE QUEEN @jadapsmith as Fish Mooney #BatmanTAS pic.twitter.com/3YFiwUICH4
