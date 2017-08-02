Listen Live

Gotham TV Show Reimagined as a Cartoon

Need a dose of Saturday morning cartoons... STAT!

By Entertainment, Weird and Wonderful

A Brazilian freelance artist has transformed FOX’s Gotham into a cartoon. Rick Celis (@RickCelis) has drawn key members of the cast of the series on Twitter and we have pulled up cast photos to compare.

 

 

You can follow Rick on Instagram and Twitter.

