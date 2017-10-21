According to the Canadian Press, Gord Downie’s family is hoping to plan a public memorial for the Canadian icon who passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53.

Downie’s brother Mike spoke with CP ahead of a private family memorial on Friday, and said they’d like to plan something that “Gord would like and appreciate, so we’ll just have to figure that out.”

Mike Downie said the public outpouring after his brothers passing is “unbelievable“, but that it also makes the grieving process a little more difficult.

“I was going to say it helps with the sadness because it’s so uplifting, but it actually makes you a little sadder too because you realize there’s a lot of people who are really hurting. It also makes you feel like you’re part of something. I think that’s true for a lot of Canadians. I’m in good company.“

Mike Downie and his brother Patrick also spoke to CBC about the late singer, and how they plan to keep his legacy alive. Watch the entire video below: