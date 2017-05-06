Listen Live

Gord Downie Was At The Raptors Game Last Night!

See pics and videos inside.

Gord Downie got a standing ovation last night at the Toronto Raptors game at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. And not only that but Drake was in the crowd too!

It’s the most Canadian hug of all time.

He even hugged the Toronto Raptor mascot!

Gord Downie was presented with a special Raptors jersey with the #1 on it.

