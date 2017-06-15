Gord Downie, The Hip To Receive Order Of Canada

It’s finally happening! In May of last year, Rock 95 launched a petition because we truly believe Gord Downie deserved to be recognized with the Order of Canada.

Now, more than a year with the help of the 76,000 signatures it received, the Governor General has announced that Downie and the rest of The Tragically Hip will be appointed to the Order of Canada, along with Indigenous activist Sylvia Maracle.

Downie’s and Maracle’s appointments will be made on Monday, June 19, 2017 at the hands of Governor General of Canada David Johnston. In a press release, the Governor General describes the outstanding work that all parties have contributed to Canada’s Indigenous communities.

The announcement reads:

Ms. Maracle and Mr. Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip will accept their insignia as part of a special presentation of Canadian honours in recognition of outstanding Indigenous leadership on

Monday, June 19, 2017, at Rideau Hall. The ceremony’s full list of recipients and their citations are published in a separate media advisory. The other members of The Tragically Hip will receive their insignia at a later date.

The release announces that Maracle will be appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada “For her leadership in shaping the urban Indigenous experience and for her efforts to promote the well-being of Indigenous peoples across Canada.”

As for the members of The Tragically Hip, whose names are listed individually in the release, the band will be appointed Members of the Order Canada “For their contribution to Canadian music and for their support of various social and environmental causes.”