gord downie sings with blue rodeo

Blue Rodeo performed at Toronto’s Massey Hall last night with The Sadies and special surprise guest – Gord Downie.

Before the encore, Downie joined the band on stage holding a piece of paper with lyrics in hand.  Downie sang along to Blue Rodeo’s 1992 anthem, Lost Together.

As the night came to a close, Greg Keeler: “We’d like to thank all of the Gords in the room tonight, the fabulous Sadies, the Man Who Walks Among The Stars and our beautiful crew for putting this all together.”

 

