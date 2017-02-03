gord downie sings with blue rodeo

Blue Rodeo performed at Toronto’s Massey Hall last night with The Sadies and special surprise guest – Gord Downie.

Before the encore, Downie joined the band on stage holding a piece of paper with lyrics in hand. Downie sang along to Blue Rodeo’s 1992 anthem, Lost Together.

As the night came to a close, Greg Keeler: “We’d like to thank all of the Gords in the room tonight, the fabulous Sadies, the Man Who Walks Among The Stars and our beautiful crew for putting this all together.”