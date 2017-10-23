Gord Downie Singlalong Happening In Toronto This Week

Last week, the music community went into mourning following the death of beloved Canadian singer/songwriter Gord Downie. The Tragically Hip frontman passed away after a year-and-a-half battle with brain cancer.

On Tuesday night, Toronto will keep the celebration of Gord Downie’s life going with a massive singalong at Nathan Phillips Square, announced by the city today.

Tomorrow, Toronto sings together for Gord at 8 pm on Nathan Phillips Square. Celebrate the life and legacy of Gord Downie pic.twitter.com/Fez8SsuJ9V — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) October 23, 2017

Thousands are expected to turn up to sing Gord Downie’s best songs, led by Toronto’s Choir! Choir! Choir!. It surely will be an awesome night of celebration.