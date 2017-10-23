Listen Live

Gord Downie Singlalong Happening In Toronto This Week

Choir! Choir! Choir! Will Sing For Gord

By Music

Last week, the music community went into mourning following the death of beloved Canadian singer/songwriter Gord Downie. The Tragically Hip frontman passed away after a year-and-a-half battle with brain cancer.

On Tuesday night, Toronto will keep the celebration of Gord Downie’s life going with a massive singalong at Nathan Phillips Square, announced by the city today.

Thousands are expected to turn up to sing Gord Downie’s best songs, led by Toronto’s Choir! Choir! Choir!. It surely will be an awesome night of celebration.

