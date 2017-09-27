Gord Downie Announces New Solo Record “Introduce Yerself”

Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie announced Wednesday via his website that he is releasing a solo record.

The album, titled Introduce Yerself, is a 23-song double album. It comes exactly one year after Secret Path, his collaborative project that told the tragic tale of Chanie Wenjack, a twelve year-old boy who died from hunger and exposure after fleeing Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School in an attempt to walk 600 kilometers to his home in 1966.

About his new project, Downie wrote in a press release “This is my solo record. Each song is about a person.” Introduce Yerself was recorded over two, four-day sessions this past January and February with Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew once again behind the producer’s chair.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Introduce Yerself will be available for preorder as of Friday via the offical Gord Downie store.

The album will be released on CD and digital on October 27. The vinyl will be in stores December 1 in a double gatefold jacket with two pull-out posters.

GORD DOWNIE – INTRODUCE YERSELF TRACKLIST

1. First Person

2. Wolf’s Home

3. Bedtime

4. Introduce Yerself

5. Coco Chanel No. 5

6. Ricky Please

7. Safe Is Dead

8. Spoon

9. A Natural

10. Faith Faith

11. My First Girlfriend

12. Yer Ashore

13. Love Over Money

14. You Me And The B’s

15. Snowflake

16. A Better End

17. Nancy

18. Thinking About Us

19. The Road

20. You Are The Bird

21. The Lake

22. Far Away And Blurred

23. The North

