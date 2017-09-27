Gord Downie Announces New Solo Record “Introduce Yerself”
The Album Will Be Released On October 27th
Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie announced Wednesday via his website that he is releasing a solo record.
The album, titled Introduce Yerself, is a 23-song double album. It comes exactly one year after Secret Path, his collaborative project that told the tragic tale of Chanie Wenjack, a twelve year-old boy who died from hunger and exposure after fleeing Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School in an attempt to walk 600 kilometers to his home in 1966.
About his new project, Downie wrote in a press release “This is my solo record. Each song is about a person.” Introduce Yerself was recorded over two, four-day sessions this past January and February with Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew once again behind the producer’s chair.
Watch the teaser trailer below:
Introduce Yerself will be available for preorder as of Friday via the offical Gord Downie store.
The album will be released on CD and digital on October 27. The vinyl will be in stores December 1 in a double gatefold jacket with two pull-out posters.
GORD DOWNIE – INTRODUCE YERSELF TRACKLIST
1. First Person
2. Wolf’s Home
3. Bedtime
4. Introduce Yerself
5. Coco Chanel No. 5
6. Ricky Please
7. Safe Is Dead
8. Spoon
9. A Natural
10. Faith Faith
11. My First Girlfriend
12. Yer Ashore
13. Love Over Money
14. You Me And The B’s
15. Snowflake
16. A Better End
17. Nancy
18. Thinking About Us
19. The Road
20. You Are The Bird
21. The Lake
22. Far Away And Blurred
23. The North
