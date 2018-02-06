Gord Downie Among Artists Leading JUNO Nominations

Gord Downie is nominated for three Juno awards this year. He’s up for artist of the year, songwriter of the year (shared with Kevin Drew) and best adult alternative album for his final solo release, Introduce Yerself.

Perhaps it’s no coincidence that the Juno nominees were announced the day of his birthday. Gord Downie would’ve been 54 today. The Junos are said to be paying tribute to him in the live broadcast on March 25 in Vancouver.

See the full list of Juno nominations here.

Main Image via Facebook / Gord Downie