“Goon: Last Of The Enforcers” Full Trailer Released

A new trailer for Goon: Last of the Enforcers has been released, and it seems like we are in for more of what made the first movie so awesome.

The trailer does reveal a LOT of the plot line (maybe too much?). In the sequel Doug “The Thug” Glatt (Seann William Scott) has to learn how to fight with his left hand with the help of his old rival Ross Rhea (Liev Schreiber) so he can get back on the ice after a devastating injury that threatened to take him away form hockey forever. All the while, Glatt is dealing with a pregnany wife and is worrying that a cocky newcomer is going to tear his beloved Highlanders apart.

Parts of the movie were filmed at the Barrie Molson Centre last summer. Goon: Last of the Enforcers will hit Canadian theatres on March 17th

Watch the full trailer below: