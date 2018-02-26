Goodbye Pyeongchang

After all of the anticipation leading up to the South Korean Winter Games, the last 17 days have seemed to go by in a blur, and now after yesterday’s closing ceremonies we’ll be going through Olympics withdrawal over the next little while as we try to settle back into regular routines for this time of year.

Gone will be watching the medal count grow each day. Or, trying to avoid some of the scores from the early morning hours so that you could watch the replays without knowing the outcome of a particular event. Or, sometimes having to stay up into the wee hours to catch an event you really wanted to see live.

Every Olympics features some great stories. Memories are made of the host Country and their culture. Athletic highs of winning gold and crushing defeats of falling short of the mark. It’s all part of the experience. Plus, the fact it’s only held every four years makes it much anticipated and very special.

Now that the flame has been extinguished, all that is left are the memories that were made in Pyeonchang and now the anticipation will once again begin to build as the four year countdown to the next winter games in Beijing 2022 starts today.