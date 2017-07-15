Good To Go At Burl’s Creek

The Ontario Municipal Board has granted a Temporary Use Bylaw (TUB) allowing Burl’s Creek Event Grounds to use disputed lands for parking and camping during special events such as the upcoming Wayhome Festival. The TUB will remain in effect until December 2018. In the meantime, the Township of Oro-Medonte will consider a Permanent Use Bylaw for the lands. Until now, camping and parking on those lands – several hundred acres – were not permitted under government land-use policies. Two conditions – which have yet to be disclosed – will need to be met before the TUB can take effect. Township officials will speak to the matter further on Monday.