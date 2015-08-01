Good Friday – What’s Open and Closed

CLOSED
  • Municipal and provincial government offices
  • Schools
  • Banks
  • Beer stores
  • Liquor stores
  • MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
  • SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
  • Georgian Mall
  • Bayfield Mall
  • Kozlov Centre
  • Orillia Square Mall
  • Vaughan Mills
OPEN

Some Drug Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours

Some Grocery Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours

  • Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
  • Convenience stores
  • Some gas stations
  • Slots at Georgian Downs
  • Casino Rama
GARBAGE COLLECTION
  • Simcoe County It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
  • Barrie There will be NO garbage collection; collection will take place on Saturday
  • Orillia There will be NO garbage collection Good Friday or Easter Monday; collection will take place on Saturday this week and will be a day late next week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
  • Barrie None
  • Orillia None
  • Colltrans No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
  • Midland None
  • Bradford None
  • GO Transit Sunday schedule