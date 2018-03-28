Listen Live

Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Easter Monday – What’s Open And Closed

Double-whammy this long weekend

GOOD FRIDAY

CLOSED

  • Municipal and provincial government offices
  • Schools
  • Banks
  • Beer stores
  • Liquor stores
  • MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
  • SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
  • Georgian Mall
  • Bayfield Mall
  • Kozlov Centre
  • Orillia Square Mall
  • Vaughan Mills
OPEN

Some Drug Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours

Some Grocery Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours

  • Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
  • Upper Canada Mall – 11am-6pm
  • Convenience stores
  • Some gas stations
  • Slots at Georgian Downs
  • Casino Rama
  • Some Ontario Craft Brewers, click here to check on one near you
GARBAGE COLLECTION
  • Simcoe County It is a regular collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
  • Barrie There will be NO collection; collection will take place on Saturday
  • Orillia There will be NO collection Good Friday or Easter Monday; collection will take place on Saturday this week and will be a day late next week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
  • Barrie None
  • Orillia None
  • Colltrans No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
  • Midland None
  • Bradford None
  • GO Transit Sunday schedule

EASTER SUNDAY

CLOSED

  • Banks
  • Beer stores
  • Liquor stores
  • MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
  • SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
  • Georgian Mall
  • Bayfield Mall
  • Kozlov Centre
  • Orillia Square Mall
  • Upper Canada Mall
  • Vaughan Mills
OPEN

Some Drug Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours

Some Grocery Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours

  • Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm – some stores open
  • Convenience stores
  • Some gas stations
  • Slots at Georgian Downs
  • Casino Rama
  • Some Ontario Craft Brewers, click here to check on one near you
PUBLIC TRANSIT
  • Barrie None
  • Orillia None
  • Colltrans No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
  • Midland None
  • Bradford None
  • GO Transit Sunday schedule

EASTER MONDAY

CLOSED

  • Most government offices
  • Schools
  • Some LCBO stores. Click here for more info
  • Canada Post

OPEN

  • Most retail outlets, including malls, grocery stores, The Beer Store, some LCBO stores. Click here for more info

GARBAGE COLLECTION

  • Simcoe County Regular collection
  • Barrie Regular collection
  • Orillia NO collection today (one day late this week)

PUBLIC TRANSIT

  • Barrie Regular service
  • Orillia Regular service
  • Colltrans Colltrans, the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
  • Bradford No Service
  • Midland No service
  • GO Transit Regular service

