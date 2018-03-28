Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Easter Monday – What’s Open And Closed
Double-whammy this long weekend
GOOD FRIDAY
CLOSED
- Municipal and provincial government offices
- Schools
- Banks
- Beer stores
- Liquor stores
- MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
- SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
- Georgian Mall
- Bayfield Mall
- Kozlov Centre
- Orillia Square Mall
- Vaughan Mills
OPEN
Some Drug Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours
Some Grocery Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours
- Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
- Upper Canada Mall – 11am-6pm
- Convenience stores
- Some gas stations
- Slots at Georgian Downs
- Casino Rama
- Some Ontario Craft Brewers, click here to check on one near you
GARBAGE COLLECTION
- Simcoe County It is a regular collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
- Barrie There will be NO collection; collection will take place on Saturday
- Orillia There will be NO collection Good Friday or Easter Monday; collection will take place on Saturday this week and will be a day late next week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- Barrie None
- Orillia None
- Colltrans No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
- Midland None
- Bradford None
- GO Transit Sunday schedule
EASTER SUNDAY
CLOSED
- Banks
- Beer stores
- Liquor stores
- MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
- SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
- Georgian Mall
- Bayfield Mall
- Kozlov Centre
- Orillia Square Mall
- Upper Canada Mall
- Vaughan Mills
OPEN
Some Drug Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours
Some Grocery Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours
- Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm – some stores open
- Convenience stores
- Some gas stations
- Slots at Georgian Downs
- Casino Rama
- Some Ontario Craft Brewers, click here to check on one near you
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- Barrie None
- Orillia None
- Colltrans No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
- Midland None
- Bradford None
- GO Transit Sunday schedule
EASTER MONDAY
CLOSED
- Most government offices
- Schools
- Some LCBO stores. Click here for more info
- Canada Post
OPEN
- Most retail outlets, including malls, grocery stores, The Beer Store, some LCBO stores. Click here for more info
GARBAGE COLLECTION
- Simcoe County Regular collection
- Barrie Regular collection
- Orillia NO collection today (one day late this week)
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- Barrie Regular service
- Orillia Regular service
- Colltrans Colltrans, the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
- Bradford No Service
- Midland No service
- GO Transit Regular service