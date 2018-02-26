Listen Live

Gone Fishin’ at Heritage Park… Soon, Thanks to the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia

Proceeds from Club's Annual Fishing Derby To Help Fund Platform

By News

Barrie is getting a new fishing dock and it won’t cost taxpayers a cent. The City of Barrie Monday night gave initial approval to a plan by the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia to build an accessible fishing dock platform off Heritage Park, with funds coming from the club’s annual fishing derby. While the dock would find wide use during that derby, the Rotary Club says this platform would be for public use throughout the year. The dock is going to be built in such a way that it rest on the shoreline and not within the water, so as to not disturb the shore habitat. Boats would not be permitted to dock at the platform either, for the same reason.

