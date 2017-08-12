The event is designed to support the charity’s work with children who have type 1 diabetes, and who are not aware when their blood sugar quickly drops to dangerously low levels. This hypoglycemic unawareness can lead to serious consequences.

Sweet Charity Diabetes Alert Dogs (DADs) are trained by our professional team to alert the child when detecting falling blood sugar levels avoiding the risk of a seizure or coma.

The families who are supported by these amazing dogs experience the life-changing freedom of allowing their child to live without constant monitoring. The parents of these children do not sleep through the night due the need to check their child’s blood sugar levels. The DAD provides reassurance through alerting the child or the parent.

Your support will help children in need, supporting the special and lengthy puppy training, easing the financial burden of the recipient families.

GoDogsGo Event Details

The event will take place on August 12 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Little Lake Park Midland

Vendors, exhibitors, auction, demo, CKC sanctioned CGN testing, and fun activities including a Puppy Dog Poker Derby will entertain families and their pet dogs.

Participation from across Simcoe County: dog owners, people connected with diabetes, existing and potential recipient families and anyone interested in supporting these families.

We are hoping you might consider talking about this event on air to help spread the word.