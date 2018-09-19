GO Train Platform Changes For Barrie Commuters

Platform changes take effect today affecting eight-afternoon trains leaving Union Station on the Barrie Line.

The changes will allow improvements to be made to safety and communications features at the platform level.

DEPARTURE TIME NEW PLATFORM 15:40 7 & 8 16:10 13 16:40 13 17:05 13 17:35 13 18:05 13 18:35 13 19:05 13

If you are departing from Platform 13, there are several ways to access the platform: the VIA Concourse, the York West Teamway, the Bay East and West Teamways and the York Concourse. Please spread out along the platform.

Give yourself some extra time to plan your route.