Glorious Sons Coming to Kee To Bala For 2nd Show This Summer
If you didn't get tickets to the first show, everything is alright!
July 20 sold out so quick, they had to add a second show! Lucky us!
JUST ANNOUNCED: 2nd show added at @TheKEEtoBala! July 20th sold so fast we needed to add a second on July 21st. Tickets are on sale NOW – grab yours and make a weekend of it! https://t.co/0khpxVjJhu #YBAF pic.twitter.com/ifg7RTcgpL
— The Glorious Sons (@TheGloriousSons) April 9, 2018
Get your tickets here.
Main Image via Twitter / @TheGloriousSons