Give Barrie Your Two Cents on Getting a Lift in Town

Barrie wants to hear from you if you’ve used a car service of some kind lately. The city is revising its transportation by-laws and needs input from residents on experiences had in cabs and ride sharing vehicles (like Uber or Lyft) of late, and you can give them that input through¬†this link.¬†The Transportation Industry By-Law first came into effect in 2007, with language specific to taxicabs. The revised by-law will take into account such services as Drivers-for-Hire and ride sharing apps.