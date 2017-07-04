Give Barrie Your Two Cents on Getting a Lift in Town

Barrie wants to hear from you if you’ve used a car service of some kind lately. The city is revising its transportation by-laws and needs input from residents on experiences had in cabs and ride sharing vehicles (like Uber or Lyft) of late, and you can give them that input through this link. The Transportation Industry By-Law first came into effect in 2007, with language specific to taxicabs. The revised by-law will take into account such services as Drivers-for-Hire and ride sharing apps.