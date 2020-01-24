Gilda’s Club Simcoe-Muskoka is having a great fundraiser coming up next month. It’s Gilda’s Comedy Beachfest. The night of laughs will be staged Friday February 24th at the Ferndale Banquet Hall and will be hosted by Andrea Murray and our own Ozz from the ROCK 95 Morning Crew.

The comdey lineup includes Andrea Murray, Bob Minhas, KJ Preston, Erin Gilchrist, Jeff Faulkner, Doug Bies and headliner special guest Carla Collins!

Tickets are $55.00 and your ticket includes Dinner, 2 Bottles of Wine per Table, Comedy Show, Silent Auction, Raffle Draws, Door Prizes, & Prize for Best Dressed in Beach Attire. There will also be a cash bar available.

You can get tickets today by emailing rallyforcancer@live.com or call Nancy Pickard 647-502-3554.

Or you can purchase tickets online HERE.

“Comedy is very controlling – you are making people laugh.” ~ Gilda Radner