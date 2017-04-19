Giant Iceberg Parks Itself Just off Coast of Newfoundland

Ferryland is an hour south of St. John’s Newfoundland and has become infinitely more popular since a giant iceberg appeared off-shore.

Ferryland has a prime view of “Iceberg Alley” named after the icebergs that regularly break off in the Arctic and float down past the coast from spring to September. Over 600 have already floated into the Atlantic this year. Most icebergs pass right by the tiny town, this berg seems to have found a home off the coast. it’s drawing tons of visitors to the town and tourists are expected to stick around as long as the iceberg does.

More info on the giant iceberg here.