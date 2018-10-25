The GhostBus Tour is back for the 5th annual tour to the City’s community centres bringing FREE Halloween games and activities (indoors) for everyone. The ghost bus will remain stationary so participants may drop by anytime during the event. Costumes are encouraged. The bus (outdoors) is on the softer side of a typical haunted house but may be too spooky for some participants, parental discretion advised. Come say hi to Barrie Police and Barrie Fire, they will be on sight with goodies for the kids! Just look for the flashing lights!!