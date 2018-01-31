Getting Your Kid Talking About Mental Health: An Important First Step

Today has quickly become a day associated with the betterment of one’s mental health. Through social media and text, it’s a day set aside to encourage talking about mental health issues, if for no other reason than to remove the stigma from it. But what about those who haven’t yet realized they might need to open up and talk about what they’re feeling, or maybe haven’t been asked? Dr. Marian Boer is a Psychologist with the newly-opened Child and Adolescent Mental Health program at Royal Victoria Hospital, and she says there are signs parents and friends can watch for in children.

