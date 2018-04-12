Listen Live

Get Your Application in Now For Barrie’s Citizen Police Academy

Applicants Must Be "Of Good Moral Character"

The Barrie Police Service is launching its first ever Citizen Police Academy, giving a select few a chance to learn the ins and outs of law enforcement. Applications are now being accepted, while only 15 people will be admitted into the eight-week session, with preference given to those who live within Barrie city limits. Everything begins May 2nd. Visit the Barrie Police website for information on how to apply, and listen below as Brett Glover learns more about the program with Barrie Police Constable Sarah Bamford.

