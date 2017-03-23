Listen Live

You’ll need to know your Harlem Globetrotters Trivia!

Get the best view of the game!

By Uncategorized

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Barrie Molson Centre, Wednesday, April 19th and our good friend, Randy Richards wants to put you in the best seats in the house!

Be listening the week of March 27th weekdays from 3pm to 7pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the game and qualify for your chance to win the Rock 95 best seats in the house!

Contest line 705-721-ROCK (7625) 

Rock 95 General Rules and Regulations Apply

