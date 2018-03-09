Get Ready To Purchase Legal Cannabis Products At The Ontario Cannabis Store

“The name is designed to convey a safe, simple and approachable environment for consumers, and agency employees, in a clear and easily understood manner,” the agency said in a release. “We are confident the brand name and logo will help ensure Ontarians are able to safely and easily identify Ontario Cannabis Stores as the sole legal retailer of non-medical cannabis in Ontario.”
Customers will also be able to purchase cannabis products via the store’s Shopify-powered online sales channels.
Legalization is expected to be in place for July 1.