Get Ready To Purchase Legal Cannabis Products At The Ontario Cannabis Store

Ontario’s cannabis agency has unveiled the brand name and logo for its LCBO-run stores that are scheduled to begin selling marijuana products on July 1. Get ready to purchase your perfectly legal cannabis products at the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Here’s a look at the logo.

“‘Ontario Cannabis Store’ will be the name for the province’s pot shops when weed is legal” https://t.co/6BcIFbPNoa pic.twitter.com/5awYdFc4RP — Lana Gay (@LanaGay) March 9, 2018