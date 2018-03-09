Listen Live

Get Ready To Purchase Legal Cannabis Products At The Ontario Cannabis Store

It's A Store That Will Sell Cannabis In Ontario

By News

Ontario’s cannabis agency has unveiled the brand name and logo for its LCBO-run stores that are scheduled to begin selling marijuana products on July 1. Get ready to purchase your perfectly legal cannabis products at the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Here’s a look at the logo.

“The name is designed to convey a safe, simple and approachable environment for consumers, and agency employees, in a clear and easily understood manner,” the agency said in a release. “We are confident the brand name and logo will help ensure Ontarians are able to safely and easily identify Ontario Cannabis Stores as the sole legal retailer of non-medical cannabis in Ontario.”

Customers will also be able to purchase cannabis products via the store’s Shopify-powered online sales channels.

Legalization is expected to be in place for July 1.

Tags:

Related posts

Barrie, Orillia among Ontario’s best for real estate investment

Province provides funding to help victims in Barrie

Lengthy Police Investigation Results in Child Porn Charges Against Barrie Man

OPP report distracted driving deaths surpass speed and alcohol-related fatalities

The Rap Sheet

Innisfil approves funding for second stage of transit service

Barrie’s Jobless Rate On The Rise

Toronto Man Charged in Connection to Innisfil-Area Assault

UPDATE: Fire That Spread Rapidly Through Partially Completed Innisfil Townhomes Not Considered Suspicious