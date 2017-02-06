After the excitement of Superbowl 51, not much will be able to top it this week, except for maybe the exception of getting qualified for the Get a Life Contest.

Some lucky person is going to win enough prizes to completely change their life for the next year, and the winning starts today. Get yourself registered, and then be listening for your name on-air. When you hear your name called, you’ll have 9 minutes and 57 seconds to call in and get an invite to our Get a Life Breakfast and a shot at winning the Grand Prize.

Your new life starts with a trip to London England. Not only will you get a chance to do some sight seeing, but you’ll also get a chance to take in U2 and Tom Petty courtesy of Paul Sadlon Motors of Barrie. You’ll also be able to enjoy all your sports and movies at home now in 4k, because there’s also a Panasonic 4-K Smart TV Home Theatre system from Fast Forward Audio Video. There’s Boats for your use for a year waiting for you at Carefree Boat Club. Hydro One will pay your home hydro bill for a year, you’ll get a new computer from Northern Protocol Sales and Service, movies for a year courtesy of Uptown Theatre and the list of prizes goes on and on. There’s dinner’s out, a yearly gold membership, Molly Maid services for a year, even underwear for a year plus the first pair of tickets to ROCK 95’s annual Birthday Bash!

You can see all of the prizes and have your chance to Get a Life! Get registered by clicking here.