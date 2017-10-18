Georgina Pharmacist Charged In Connection To The Robbery of His Own Shop

A Georgina pharmacist was in on it, according to York Regional Police. Officers began investigating a pharmacy robbery way back on September 2nd, after the pharmacist says two people robbed him of narcotics as he was opening the store for the day. Fentanyl and other drugs were taken from the store safe. The two suspects were taken into custody by September 20th, while investigation found the pharmacist actually had a hand in it. A 61-year-old man is facing, among others, a charge of Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking of Controlled Substances.