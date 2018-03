A young fella from Georgina appeared to have a real severe case of Lead Footitis after South Simcoe Police say they spotted him touring around. A traffic enforcement officer claims to have stopped the 23-year-old G2-license holder as he hit a speed of 132km/h… in a 50-k an hour Community Safety Zone. Speeding, stunt driving, license and vehicle impounded… what a way to start the week.