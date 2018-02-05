Georgina Fire Warning of Ontario Fire Service Scam

A warning out of Georgina, about a scam involving Fire Services. Georgina Fire is sounding the alarm over reports of some scams involving the Ontario Fire Service. It says someone is calling around, claiming to be part of the Service, selling ad space in some trade magazines, or tickets to Ontario Fire Service events. Georgina Fire says whomever is calling is not affiliated with the Ontario Fire Service, and offers a few tips to avoid falling victim to these scams, through the Town of Georgina website.