Listen Live

Georgian To Transfer Kempenfelt Centre Back to Province

College Has Maintained Conference Centre for Over 30 Years

By News

The Kempenfelt Conference Centre is going back where it came from. Georgian College currently owns the facility and has since the province transferred control to the school in 1981. The conference centre will be returned to the province as of this Hallowe’en night, but business as usual until then; the Kempenfelt Conference centre will honour and accept bookings up to the end of October. “We are pleased with this outcome,” says Georgian College President and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes. “With this conclusion, Georgian will not be required to invest further time, human and financial resources to divest itself of the property. We thank the province for its willingness to continue our conversations and arrive at this decision, which is the best solution for all parties.”

Related posts

Shots Fired in Severn, One Man Charged

No One Hurt After Vehicle Drives Into Orillia Convenience Store

LCBO Extending Hours as Strike Looms

Not Enough Gas, Life Jackets, or Cell Battery

Chase Chases Down Another One

Orillia Store Among 39 Sears Locations To Close

DUI Suspect’s Bad Attitude Didn’t Help

More Hospital Admissions Due To Alcohol Than Heart Attacks

Shoe Tree Had to Come Down