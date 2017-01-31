Georgian Seeks Meeting With Wynne Over College Funding

Georgian College among 24 colleges in Ontario seeking a meeting with premier Wynne over what they call a $1.9B funding shortdfall. “We’re doing everything we can to cope with the funding shortfall but it can’t continue like this,” said MaryLynn West-Moynes, Georgian College President and CEO. “Ontario must find a solution that ensures students will continue to have access to the high-quality programs and supports that lead to good jobs and long-term success.” The colleges say while that have worked to manage funding shortfalls through greater efficiencies, they’re at the breaking point, adding the government’s recent announcement that tuition fees at Ontario’s colleges will remain among the lowest in Canada worsens the fiscal squeeze.