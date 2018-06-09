Georgian Dental Orillia FREE Dental Care Event

Georgian Dental Orillia will host a FREE dental care event supporting Orillia and area residents by providing FREE dental services to as many patients as possible on Saturday, June 11th, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Each of the attendees will have a choice of a cleaning, filling or extraction. Care will be provided on a ‘first come-first served’ basis for adults 18 years and over.

Everyone is encouraged to dress appropriately and bring chairs, blankets, water, snacks, etc. as you may be outside waiting to be seen. The smiles are on us!!