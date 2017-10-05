Georgian College Turns 50
From meagre beginnings...
From a small location in the Wellington Plaza in Barrie to several campuses spread across the region. From just a hundred students to more than 11-thousand. Georgian College turns 50 today. President MaryLynn West-Moynes says they could not have made it this far without the help of some community partners…
There’s a flag raising at city hall at 9 o’clock this morning to kick off the celebration with a presentation this afternoon by Man in Motion Rick Hansen.
Here’s a list of today’s events:
- 9 to 9:30 a.m. – 50th flag raising at Barrie City Hall with comments from city and college representatives
- 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. – Naming of the Student Services Centre. The newly renovated space is funded by a portion of the Georgian College Students’ Association’s historic $7.2-million donation announced in 2015.
- 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. – Doors open to the Athletic Centre for the keynote presentation by Rick Hansen
- 1 p.m. – Photo opportunity (for media only) with a small group of college representatives and Rick Hansen in front of the college’s massive birthday cake
- 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. – Keynote presentation begins with remarks by college representatives and an Indigenous drumming performance
- 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. – Rick Hansen will present about lessons learned during his Man in Motion tour, how to maintain motion and how to challenge everyone to become a difference maker
- 2:45 to 3 p.m. – Photo opportunity with everyone in the Athletic Centre to mark the 50th anniversary.
- 3 to 3:15 p.m. – Media scrum with Rick Hansen and Georgian President and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes
- 3 to 4 p.m. – Musical entertainment by band JDM (comprised of Georgian staff and alumni) in the Athletic Centre and birthday cake for all