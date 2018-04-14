Georgian College Spring Open House

We can’t wait to show off our seven campuses and new downtown Barrie location!

Drop by Spring Open House on Saturday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn about our programs and services, win some great prizes and meet some wonderful people.

– Learn about full-time, part-time and online program options.

– Take a student-led tour of campus.

– Tour residences and learn about housing options.

– Check out clubs, athletics and student services.

– Learn about OSAP and financial aid.

– Discuss career options connected to programs.

– Meet faculty and current students.

– Get information about parking and transit options.

– Pay fees and get your ONEcard (student card).

– Learn about academic upgrading services on campus and how to receive credit for prior work or academic experience.

RSVP to Open House at GeorgianCollege.ca/openhouse – see why Georgian has the highest graduate employment rate among all 24 Ontario colleges and is the province’s number one co-op college!

SAT, APRIL 14TH 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.