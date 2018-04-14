Georgian College Spring Open House
We can’t wait to show off our seven campuses and new downtown Barrie location!
Drop by Spring Open House on Saturday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn about our programs and services, win some great prizes and meet some wonderful people.
– Learn about full-time, part-time and online program options.
– Take a student-led tour of campus.
– Tour residences and learn about housing options.
– Check out clubs, athletics and student services.
– Learn about OSAP and financial aid.
– Discuss career options connected to programs.
– Meet faculty and current students.
– Get information about parking and transit options.
– Pay fees and get your ONEcard (student card).
– Learn about academic upgrading services on campus and how to receive credit for prior work or academic experience.
RSVP to Open House at GeorgianCollege.ca/openhouse – see why Georgian has the highest graduate employment rate among all 24 Ontario colleges and is the province’s number one co-op college!
SAT, APRIL 14TH 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.