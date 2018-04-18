Georgian College Open House
Today marks the Spring Open House for Georgian College. The doors to all seven campuses and new downtown Barrie location will be on limits for prospective and future students. Attendees will learn about full-time, part-time and online program options, take student-led tours of campus and residences, learn about housing options, and check out clubs, activities and student services. It all starts at 9:00am and wraps up at 2:00pm.