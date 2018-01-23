Georgian College Information Night

Explore your postsecondary options at Georgian College Info Night Jan. 23rd

If you’re thinking about continuing your education, you probably have lots of questions. Our staff will help you explore your options and provide answers at Georgian College Info Night.

Drop by the Barrie, Orillia and South Georgian Bay campuses between 5 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 23rd and:

• Learn about full-time, part-time and online program options.

• Take a tour of campus.

• Learn about housing options.

• Check out clubs, athletics and student services.

• Learn about financial aid, OSAP and free tuition.

• Learn about academic upgrading services on campus and how to receive credit for prior work or academic experience.

Plus, we’ll cover the application fee for the first 50 people who begin their application at this event. Ask for details when you arrive on campus.

RSVP at GeorgianCollege.ca/collegeinfonight.

Parking tokens will be provided. Registration not required.