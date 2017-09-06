Listen Live

Georgian College Cuts Ribbon on Downtown Campus

Digital Photography, Digital Video, Graphic Design and Production Campus Open for Business

By News

About 250 students are now learning the ins and outs of their field at a downtown Barrie college campus. Georgian cut the ribbon on the Arch and Helen Brown Design and Digital Arts Centre today, and  Bill Angelakos, Dean of Technology and Visual Arts, says students there already have a leg up, thanks to the campus location.

He adds students won’t be the only one reaping the benefit of a downtown campus.

The 17 thousand square foot campus on Ross St houses the college’s Digital Photography, Digital Video, Graphic Design and Production courses.

