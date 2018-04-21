Georgian Bay ice breaking

The southern Georgian Bay is getting ice breaking work done today. The Canadian Coast Guard is advising residents of Midland that will resume to allow commercial vessels safe and efficient movement into and out of the Midland Harbour. It’s recommended all recreational users of the ice leave the ice during ice breaking operations. The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone on the ice. Additionally, they should plan their activities carefully and use extreme caution after operations are complete as the ice will remain unstable after the icebreaker has left the area.