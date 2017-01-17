George Harrison’s Entire Catalog To Be Reissued On Vinyl

George Harrison would have turned 74 on February 25th, and to mark the occasion the Beatles guitarist’s entire solo catalog will be reissued on vinyl.

George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection features 13 albums, including all 12 of his solo studio LPs – from 1968’s Wonderwall Music to 2002’s Brainwashed – and the live album Live in Japan.

In addition to the Vinyl Collection, a new “Extended Edition” of his 1980 autobiographic work I Me Mine will be released on February 21st. The new edition of the book includes 59 additional handwritten lyrics and unpublished photographs not found in the original printing.

Visit the George Harrison site to pre-order The Vinyl Collection and I Me Mine – The Extended Edition.

George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection

Wonderwall Music (1968)

Electronic Sound (1969)

All Things Must Pass (1970)

Living In The Material World (1973)

Dark Horse (1974)

Extra Texture (1975)

Thirty Three & 1/3 (1976)

George Harrison (1979)

Somewhere in England (1981)

Gone Troppo (1982)

Cloud Nine (1987)

Live In Japan (1992)

Brainwashed (2002)