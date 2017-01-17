Listen Live

George Harrison’s Entire Catalog To Be Reissued On Vinyl

'I Me Mine' also receives extended edition to mark The Quiet Beatles 74th birthday

By Music

George Harrison would have turned 74 on February 25th, and to mark the occasion the Beatles guitarist’s entire solo catalog will be reissued on vinyl.

George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection features 13 albums, including all 12 of his solo studio LPs – from 1968’s Wonderwall Music to 2002’s Brainwashed – and the live album Live in Japan.

In addition to the Vinyl Collection, a new “Extended Edition” of his 1980 autobiographic work I Me Mine will be released on February 21st. The new edition of the book includes 59 additional handwritten lyrics and unpublished photographs not found in the original printing.

Visit the George Harrison site to pre-order The Vinyl Collection and I Me Mine – The Extended Edition.

George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection

Wonderwall Music (1968)
Electronic Sound (1969)
All Things Must Pass (1970)
Living In The Material World (1973)
Dark Horse (1974)
Extra Texture (1975)
Thirty Three & 1/3 (1976)
George Harrison (1979)
Somewhere in England (1981)
Gone Troppo (1982)
Cloud Nine (1987)
Live In Japan (1992)
Brainwashed (2002)

 

Related posts

Metallica to Perform at This Year’s Grammy Awards

Springsteen Cover Band Cancels Trump Inauguration Performance at Springsteen’s Request

Top Ten Albums From My Teenage Years

U2 And Red Hot Chili Peppers Among Bonnaroo Headliners

WATCH: Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody Played on an Organ

Your Band Could Open for Bon Jovi

WATCH: How To Be A Human

The Killers Request Lifetime Supply Of Orange Chicken After Finding Lyrics In A Fortune Cookie

U2 is Set to Tour Their Good Album Again