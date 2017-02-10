Genius Dating App Limits Matches to One Guy

Shed Simove is his name. And he’s developed a Tinder-like app where he is the only dude.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Shinder has hit app stores with one goal: to find Simove a Valentine’s Day date.

This isn’t Simove’s first stunt, though. He’s also written a book called, What Every Man Thinks About Apart From Sex – a 200 page book … of blank pages.

And that’s not even his first book!

He has another called Fifty Shades of Gray – also 200 pages, also blank – that gradually go from light to dark grey.

He told The Mirror “I’ve anticipated the scarcity of potential matches will create increased demand, and with that more chance of dating successes,” …and followed with, “I’m now a big fish in my own pond.”

He’s made over 100 matches thus far.

Source: Men’s Health